Kairytė A, Kremensas A, Vaitkus S, Członka S, Strąkowska A. Polymers (Basel) 2020; 12(3): e683.

Affiliation

Institute of Polymer and Dye Technology, Lodz University of Technology, Stefana Żeromskiego 116, 90-924 Lodz, Poland.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/polym12030683

PMID

32204494

Abstract

Currently, there is great demand to implement circular economy principles and motivate producers of building materials to integrate into a closed loop supply chain system and improve sustainability of their end-product. Therefore, it is of great interest to replace conventional raw materials with inorganic or organic waste-based and filler-type additives to promote sustainability and the close loop chain. This article investigates the possibility of bottom waste incineration ash (WA) particles to be used as a flame retardant replacement to increase fire safety and thermal stability under higher temperatures. From 10 wt.% to 50 wt.% WA particles do not significantly deteriorate performance characteristics, such as compressive strength, thermal conductivity, and water absorption after 28 days of immersion, and at 32 °C WA particles improve the thermal stability of resultant PU foams. Furthermore, 50 wt.% WA particles reduce average heat release by 69% and CO2 and CO yields during fire by 76% and 77%, respectively. Unfortunately, WA particles do not act as a smoke suppressant and do not reduce smoke release rate.


Language: en

Keywords

biomass waste ash; carbon footprint; fire resistance; polyurethane foam; thermal stability

