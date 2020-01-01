|
Ajith MM, Ghosh AK, Jansz J. Saf. Health Work 2020; 11(1): 50-60.
Department of Occupational and Environmental Safety and Health, School of Public Health, Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia, Australia.
32206374
BACKGROUND: The relationship between risk factors and likelihood of occupational injury has been studied. However, what has been published has only provided a limited explanation of why some of the employees working in the same environment as other employees suffered a single-injury event, while other employees experienced multiple-injury events. This article reports on an investigation of whether artisanal and small-scale miners in Migori County of Kenya are susceptible to a single-injury or multiple-injury incidences, and if so, what underpinning parameters explain the differences between the single incident injured and the multiple incident injured group. Mine management commitment to safety in artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) operations is also considered.
Incidence; Logistic model; Miners; Occupational injuries; Risk factors