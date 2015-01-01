|
Kim H, Cho MK, Ko H, Yoo JE, Song YM. Korean J. Fam. Med. 2020; 41(2): 98-104.
Department of Family Medicine, Samsung Medical Centekyunkwan University Schoor, Sungl of Medicine, Seoul, Korea.
PMID
32208401
BACKGROUND: Smartphone usage is indispensably beneficial to people's everyday lives. However, excessive smartphone usage has been associated with physical and mental health problems. This study aimed to evaluate the association of smartphone usage with depressive symptoms, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts in Korean adolescents.
Language: en
Adolescent; Depression; Republic of Korea; Smartphone; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide, Attempted