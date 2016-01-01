Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In our study, it was aimed to evaluate the gunshot injury cases that applied to the emergency service after terrorist attack retrospectively with the literature.



Material and Method: In the study, 114 terrorist cases admitted to Şırnak State Hospital Emergency Department between 01.01.2016 and 31.12.2016 were retrospectively analyzed. The gender, age, viral findings, trauma scores, injury sites, pathologies resulting from injury, treatment methods and mortality rates were examined.



Results: 114 patients, 84.2% of whom were male, were included in the study. The mean age of the patients was 26.88 ± 11.08. The most common site of injury was lower extremity (53.5%). While the mortality rate was found to be 15.78% (n = 18), this rate was 100% in patients who were brought as arrest and underwent CPR (n = 13). It was observed that the most deadly injuries were left thorax (44.5%) and abdominal left lower quadrant (16.7%). Surgical treatment was performed in 26.31%, tube thoracostomy in 6.14%, mechanical ventilation in 17.5%, and blood transfusion in 21.05%. It was determined that injury in more than one region poses 60,045 times the risk on total survival.



Conclusion: It was found that the majority of the victims of terrorism were men, the mortality rate was higher in injuries in the left thorax and left abdomen, and the mortality rate was 100% in patients brought to the hospital as cardiopulmonary arrest.



Amaç: Çalışmamızda, terör saldırısı sonrası acil servise başvuran ateşli silahla yaralanma olgularının literatür eşliğinde retrospektif olarak değerlendirilmesi amaçlanmıştır. Gereç ve Yöntem: Çalışmada 01.01.2016 -31.12.2016 tarihleri arasında Şırnak Devlet Hastanesi Acil Servise başvuran 114 terör vakası retrospektif olarak incelendi. Hastaların cinsiyeti, yaşı, vi tal bulguları, travma skorları, yaralanma yerleri, yaralanma sonucu oluşan patolojiler, tedavi yöntemleri ve mortalite oranları incelendi. Bulgular: Çalışmaya %84,2'si erkek olmak üzere 114 hasta dahil edildi. Hastaların yaş ortalaması 26,88 ± 11,08 idi. En sık yaralanma yeri alt ekstremite (%53,5) olarak tespit edildi. Mortalite oranı %15,78 (n=18) bulunurken, arrest olarak getirilen ve KPR uygulanan hastalarda (n=13) bu oran %100 idi. Ölen hasta grubunda en ölümcül yaralanma yerlerinin sol toraks (%44,5) ve batın sol alt kadran olduğu gözlendi (%16,7). Hastaların %26,31'ine cerrahi tedavi, %6,14'üne tüp torakostomi, %17,5'ine mekanik ventilasyon ve %21,05'ine kan transfüzyonu uygulandığı tespit edildi. Birden fazla bölgede yaralanma olması, total sağkalım üzerinde 60,045 kat risk oluşturduğu tespit edildi. Sonuç: Terör mağdurlarının çoğunluğunu erkeklerin oluşturduğu, sol toraks ve sol batın bölgelerindeki yaralanmalarda mortalite oranının daha yüksek olduğu ve hastaneye kardiyopulmoner arrest olarak getiri lenlerde mortalite oranının %100 olduğu tespit edildi.

Language: tr