Abstract

In textiles, which is one of the foremost sectors in our country, with the increasing technology and mechanization, production has become more open to many dangers, and it has become a sector where work accidents are experienced and risks increase. For this reason, the determination of hazards and the correct grading of the risks to be created by these hazards are the most important occupational health and safety steps to be taken to determine the measures to be taken and to minimize accidents or prevent the occurrence of accidents. To perform this step, it is necessary to choose the risk assessment method that is most suitable for the business. In this study, HAZOP and 5x5 matrix methods were implemented in a company producing knitted fabric, and the applicability, advantages and disadvantages of the two different risk assessment methods were determined for the sector.





Ülkemizde ön planda bulunan sektörlerden biri olan tekstilde , gelişen teknoloji ve makineleşmenin artması ile üretim birçok tehlikeye daha açık hale gelmiş, iş kazalarının yoğun yaşandığı ve risklerin arttığı bir sektör olmuştur. Bu sebeple tehlikelerin tespitinin yapılması ve bu tehlikelerin oluşturacağı risklerin doğru derecelendirilmesi alınacak önlemlerin belirlenip kazaları en aza indirmek veya kazaların oluşumunu engellemek için yapılması gereken en önemli iş sağlığı ve güvenliği adımıdır. Bu adımı gerçekleştirmek içinde işletmeye en uygun olan risk değerlendirme metodunu seçmek gerekmektedir. Bu çalışmada örme kumaş imalatı yapan bir firmada HAZOP ve 5x5 matris yöntemi uygulamaları gerçekleştirilmiş , farklı iki risk değerlendirmesi yöntemlerinin sektör için uygulanabilirliği, avantajları ve dezavantajları belirlenmiştir.

