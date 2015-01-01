|
Halici AK, İşleyen SK. Karaelmas Occupational Health and Safety journal -- Karaelmas İş Sağlığı ve Güvenliği Dergisi 2019; 3(1): 1-12.
Elektrik Kaynaklı İş Kazalarına Farklı Bir Bakış: Metal Sektöründe Yaşanan Kaza Sebeplerinin Önceliklendirilmesi
(Copyright © 2019)
In this study, electrical accidents in the metal industry were examined; the causes of the accidents were determined. The causes of the accident were requested to be prioritized by experts. At this stage, the analytical hierarchy process was used. Actually, the work accidents that are ignored by calling the employee error; first caused by errors caused by design and equipment placement, and then by administrative and operational errors; it was concluded that the employee fault was the last reason. According to the results obtained, it is aimed to guide the reasons listed in groups in a hierarchical order in the risk assessment studies while determining the deadline by the team.
Language: tr