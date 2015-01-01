|
Çi̇lengi̇roğlu VUPA. Karaelmas Occupational Health and Safety journal -- Karaelmas İş Sağlığı ve Güvenliği Dergisi 2019; 3(1): 33-52.
Orantılı Hazard Varsayımının Maden Kazalarında İstatistiksel Olarak İncelenmesi
PMID
Accidents at work occurred in recent years in Turkey, it carries the importance of occupational health and safety agenda again. In particular, the mining industry is among the hazardous business lines in which many work accidents occur. In this study, between the years 2009-2011 Turkey Mining Engineers of underground coal mine accident information is taken from the room. Median survival times were obtained with the Kaplan-Meier method according to various factors for the analysis of the time until the fatal accident occurred. In Cox regression model, the number of workers, ventilation, gas measurement condition and coal dust amount were found statistically significant. [machine transpation]
Language: tr