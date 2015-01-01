|
Kurtdaş M. Adıyaman University journal of Social Sciences Institute Adıyaman Üniversitesi sosyal Bilimler Enst 2019; (33): 552-589.
Postmodern Şiddet ve Sinema
Abstract
|
Violence is a difficult concept to define. Because the definition of the phenomenon of violence ,its meaning, purpose and method of use varies from society to society and from period to period. For example, in traditional agricultural societies, violence, which can be encountered at any time and is an ordinary part of life for survival, has been institutionalized under the monopoly of the modern state in the modern period. In the postmodern period, violence turned into a tool for entertainment and demonstration, especially in the media. This situation is more remarkable especially in cinema. Cinema has used the phenomenon of violence from the very beginning and violence has been an interesting topic in cinema. However, in modern cinema, violence has been an acceptable and controlled use in order to protect order. In the postmodern period, violence in cinema has become an aimless entertainment tool. In this context, the purpose of this study is that the phenomenon of violence is traditional. [machine translation]
Language: tr