Abstract

Violence is a difficult concept to define. Because the definition of the phenomenon of violence ,its meaning, purpose and method of use varies from society to society and from period to period. For example, in traditional agricultural societies, violence, which can be encountered at any time and is an ordinary part of life for survival, has been institutionalized under the monopoly of the modern state in the modern period. In the postmodern period, violence turned into a tool for entertainment and demonstration, especially in the media. This situation is more remarkable especially in cinema. Cinema has used the phenomenon of violence from the very beginning and violence has been an interesting topic in cinema. However, in modern cinema, violence has been an acceptable and controlled use in order to protect order. In the postmodern period, violence in cinema has become an aimless entertainment tool. In this context, the purpose of this study is that the phenomenon of violence is traditional. [machine translation]





Şiddet tanımlanması zor bir kavramdır. Çünkü şiddet olgusunun tanımı, anlamı, amacı ve kullanılış biçimi toplumdan topluma ve dönemden döneme değişmektedir. Örneğin geleneksel tarım toplumlarında, her an karşılaşılabilen ve hayatta kalmak için yaşamın olağan bir parçası olan şiddet, modern dönemde ise modern devletin tekeli altında kurumsallaşmıştır. Postmodern dönemde ise şiddet özellikle medyada bir eğlence ve gösteri aracına dönmüştür. Bu durum özellikle sinemada daha dikkat çekicidir. Sinema en başından beri şiddet olgusunu kullanmış ve şiddet sinemada ilgi çekici bir konu olmuştur. Ancak modern dönem sinemasında şiddetin, düzeni korumak adına kabul edilebilir ve denetlenen bir kullanımı olmuştur. Postmodern dönemde ise sinemada şiddet, amaçsız bir eğlence aracı haline gelmiştir. Bu bağlamda bu çalışmanın amacı, şiddet olgusunun geleneksel, modern ve postmodern toplumlarda nasıl değiştiğini göstermek ve aynı zamanda kültürel bir ürün olan sinemada, şiddetin kullanımının modern ve postmodern dönemde ortaya çıkan farklılaşmasının sosyolojik bir analizini yapmaktır.

