Abstract

In this study, we aimed to raise awareness in the provision of health services on violence against women. After the approval of the ethics committee, the 4th and 5th grade students who accepted to participate in the survey were included in the study. A total of 92 students, 46 from each class, participated in the study. It was determined that 50 of the participants (54.3%) and 42 (45.7%) of the participants were male. The students in the study are between the ages of 21-30; mean ages were determined as 22.76 ± 1.39. It was determined that 20.0% of female participants and 2.4% of men would like to be born of the opposite sex. It was found that 47.6% of male participants and 88.0% of women disagree with the opinion that "If men do not want, women should not work". Violence is physical, psychological, It is a multi-layered public health problem with a sociocultural and economic cost. Considering that violence against women has become a public health problem in the world and in our country, we believe that multidimensional, interdisciplinary and inter-institutional measures should be taken to prevent violence against women. [machine translation]







Bu çalışmada kadına yönelik şiddet konusunda sağlık hizmeti sunumunda farkındalığın arttırılmasını amaçladık. Etik kurul onayı alındıktan sonra tıp 4. ve 5. sınıf öğrencilerinden ankete katılmayı kabul edenler çalışmaya dâhil edildi. Çalışmaya her sınıftan 46'şar kişi olmak üzere toplam 92 öğrenci katılmıştır. Bu çalışmada yer alan katılımcıların 50'sinin kadın (%54,3), 42'sinin (%45,7) erkek olduğu belirlendi. Çalışmadaki öğrenciler 21-30 yaş aralığında olup; yaş ortalamaları 22.76±1,39 olarak tespit edildi. Kadın katılımcıların %20,0'si, erkeklerin ise %2,4'ü karşı cinsten doğmuş olmayı isteyeceği belirlendi. Erkek katılımcıların %47,6'sı ve kadınların %88,0'ı "Erkek istemiyorsa kadın çalışmamalıdır" görüşüne katılmadıkları tespit edildi. Şiddet fiziksel, psikolojik, sosyokültürel ve ekonomik maliyeti de olan çok katmanlı bir halk sağlığı sorunudur. Dünyada ve ülkemizde kadına yönelik şiddetin bir halk sağlığı sorunu haline geldiği göz önüne alındığında, kadına yönelik şiddetin önlenebilmesi için çok yönlü, interdisipliner ve kurumlararası yeni önlemlerin alınması gerektiği kanaatindeyiz.

Language: tr