Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chronic pain after moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with notable sensory alterations. Although the incidence of TBI is rapidly growing in older populations, elderly individuals have been largely excluded from sensory testing studies, thus limiting evidence regarding the influence of age on pain-related sensory alterations after TBI. This study aimed to investigate the effect of age on the sensory profiles of patients with and without chronic pain after moderate-to-severe TBI.



METHODS: Thermal and mechanical quantitative sensory testing were performed on the painful and contralateral body regions in TBI participants with pain (TBI-P) and on both forearms in TBI participants without pain (TBI-NP). Descriptive information about chronic pain and psychological comorbidities was assessed using validated questionnaires.



RESULTS: Participants included 37 young (18-59 years, 57% with chronic pain) and 22 elderly (≥60 years, 46% with chronic pain) survivors of moderate-to-severe TBI. TBI-P participants exhibited significant alterations in heat and pressure pain sensitivity compared to TBI-NP participants, with more pronounced decreases in heat detection in the elderly group and increased warmth sensitivity in the young group. Alterations were not always associated with chronic pain, as cold hypoesthesia was found in elderly TBI-NP participants. In both age groups, chronic pain was associated with higher levels of depressive mood.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that young and elderly TBI survivors have both common and unique sensory properties, highlighting the need to pursue sensory testing studies in older patient groups. Depression might also be an important target for pain management after TBI.

