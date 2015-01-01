|
Bouferguène S, Lapierre A, Rainville P, Arbour C. Biol. Res. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Research Center and Trauma Division, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, Québec, Canada.
32208852
BACKGROUND: Chronic pain after moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with notable sensory alterations. Although the incidence of TBI is rapidly growing in older populations, elderly individuals have been largely excluded from sensory testing studies, thus limiting evidence regarding the influence of age on pain-related sensory alterations after TBI. This study aimed to investigate the effect of age on the sensory profiles of patients with and without chronic pain after moderate-to-severe TBI.
age; chronic pain; quantitative sensory testing; traumatic brain injury