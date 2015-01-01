|
Citation
Fessinger MB, McWilliams K, Bakth FN, Lyon TD. Child Maltreat. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Gould School of Law, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32208866
Abstract
Most child forensic interviewing protocols recommend that interviewers administer a series of ground rules to emphasize concepts that are important to accurately answering interview questions. Limited research has examined whether interviewers follow ground rules recommendations in real-world forensic interviews. In this study, we examined how often highly trained interviewers presented and practiced each of the recommended ground rules. We also examined whether children accurately responded to practice questions. We coded transcripts from 241 forensic interviews of 4- to 12-year-old children conducted by interviewers in the United States who were largely trained using the Ten Step Investigative Interview.
Language: en
Keywords
child maltreatment; interview techniques; interviewing children