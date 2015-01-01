SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arensman E, De Leo D, Pirkis J. Crisis 2020; 41(Suppl 1): S125-S130.

Affiliation

Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000672

PMID

32208761

Abstract

This final article focuses on the progress made so far in the area of suicide prevention and calls attention to considerations for future work. Recommendations for the implementation of national suicide prevention strategies are proposed, including close collaboration between countries within the same geographic region, as well as guidance from countries wherein national strategies have successfully implemented, such as the sharing of effective strategy templates. In addition, the value of accurate surveillance data in overcoming barriers, informing actions and responding to real time trends in suicide and self-harm is emphasized. The need for more systematic research into the efficacy of intervention and prevention approaches is also highlighted. Furthermore, the provision of governmental support to ensure long-term sustainability of national suicide prevention strategies is endorsed. Approaches to enhance the evaluation of the efficacy of national suicide prevention strategies and interdisciplinary partnerships and collaborations are discussed. Finally, recommended resources to assist in implementing and evaluating key components of national suicide prevention strategies are listed.


Language: en

Keywords

future; recommendations; resources; suicide prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print