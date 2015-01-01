Abstract

This article provides an update on suicide and suicide prevention in the Southeast Asia Region, which covers 11 low- and middle-income countries, accounting for 26% of the world's population. More than one third (39%) of all suicides globally, occur in this region, with the highest suicide rate of 17.7 per 100,000, which is likely to be an underestimate due to differences in study populations, research methodology, and uncomprehensive data registration systems. The risk profile of people who die by suicide and the characteristics of suicides in Southeast Asia are distinctly different from other regions in many ways. In this region the male–female ratio for suicide is closer to 1, compared with 3:5 in higher-income countries, and the overall reported prevalence of mental disorders, such as depression or other psychiatric conditions, is lower. Both older people and adolescents show the highest rates of suicide. Suicide involving pesticide poisoning is the most common method used in both rural and urban areas in countries in this region. Updates are provided on national and regional suicide prevention activities in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Language: en