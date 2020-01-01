Abstract

Sexual abuse (SA) is associated with significant psychological problems in childhood, making it increasingly important to develop evaluation protocols. This study examined clinical aspects and cognitive measures of 49 children (24 with SA history and 25 controls). It employed a SA assessment questionnaire, clinical evaluations of posttraumatic stress disorder, risk indicators and neuropsychological tests in order to elaborate a specific forensic psychological evaluation protocol for this population. Conflicting couples (80%), separated parents (68%) and parents' alcohol/drug abuse (76%) were revealed as major risk factors. Fathers represented the primary perpetrator (24%). The main cognitive complaint was difficulty concentrating. Regarding the association between clinical and cognitive variables, it was observed that children who were anxious or referred to having fear, difficulties with operational memory and difficulty sleeping, had more trouble performing tasks that required attention and memory (operational, immediate and late). Children with SA history demonstrated inferior performance in visual attention/task switching and memory; with an emphasis in the loss of set in the Wisconsin test. The findings suggest the possibility of a primary attention deficit in children with SA history, possibly influencing the performance of other cognitive functions.



© 2020 Published by Elsevier Ltd.

Language: en