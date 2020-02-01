|
Citation
|
Clark D, Joannides A, Ibrahim Abdallah O, Olufemi Adeleye A, Hafid Bajamal A, Bashford T, Bhebhe A, Biluts H, Budohoska N, Budohoski K, Cherian I, Marklund N, Fernandez Mendez R, Figaji T, Kumar Gupta D, Iaccarino C, Ilunga A, Joseph M, Khan T, Laeke T, Waran V, Park K, Rosseau G, Rubiano A, Saleh Y, Shabani HK, Smith B, Sichizya K, Tewari M, Tirsit A, Thu M, Tripathi M, Trivedi R, Villar S, Devi Bhagavatula I, Servadei F, Menon D, Kolias A, Hutchinson P. Int. J. Surg. Protoc. 2020; 20: 1-7.
|
Affiliation
|
National Institute of Health Research Global Health Research Group on Neurotrauma, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, CB2 0QQ, United Kingdom.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32211566
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) accounts for a significant amount of death and disability worldwide and the majority of this burden affects individuals in low-and-middle income countries. Despite this, considerable geographical differences have been reported in the care of TBI patients. On this background, we aim to provide a comprehensive international picture of the epidemiological characteristics, management and outcomes of patients undergoing emergency surgery for traumatic brain injury (TBI) worldwide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain injuries; Epidemiology; Global health; Injuries; Neurosurgery; Traumatic