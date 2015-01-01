SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kalawski JP. Integr. Psychol. Behav. Sci. (New York) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Facultad de Ciencias Sociales y Humanidades, Universidad Autónoma de Chile, Av. Alemania 01090, Edificio A, 6° Piso, Temuco, Chile. jpkalawski@hotmail.com.

10.1007/s12124-020-09525-4

32212066

The Alba Method, also known as Alba Emoting™, is a way to work with emotions by using specific respiratory, postural, and facial behaviors. The Alba Method is based on psychophysiological research. This article reviews the original research that gave rise to the method. Criticisms and limitations of that research are noted. The article then presents relevant recent theory and research. Recent theoretical and empirical work suggests that anger, fear, sadness, joy/laughter, eroticism, and tenderness are distinct emotions and that each includes a specific respiratory, postural, and/or facial pattern. Recent research also shows that somatic feedback can induce anger, fear, sadness, and joy. Of note, there is a lack of studies on the breathing and postural patterns of eroticism. More studies will be needed to solve discrepancies in the description of the breathing patterns of tenderness, laughter, and sadness.


Basic emotions; Breath work; Emotional expression; Eroticism; Somatic feedback and emotions; Tenderness

