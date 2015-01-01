Abstract

The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory-2-Restructured Form (MMPI-2-RF; Ben-Porath & Tellegen, 2008/2011) has demonstrated utility in suicide risk assessment. Limited research with the MMPI-2-RF in higher acuity populations exists, particularly regarding the impact of possible underreporting on prediction of suicide risk. The current study serves to extend previous findings of the utility of clinically indicated MMPI-2-RF scales and proxy indices in 293 veterans (83.62% White, 85.32% male, and 74.40% with past-week suicide ideation) enrolled in a Veterans Affairs Medical Center partial psychiatric hospitalization program. Differences in self-report indicators and MMPI-2-RF scales and proxy indices relevant in assessing suicide ideation between veterans indicated as possibly underreporting and those who were not and the ability of the scales and proxy indices to predict current suicide ideation were examined. These indicators, scales, and proxy indices, with the exception of SUI, were significantly impacted by underreporting, and none of the examined scales or proxy indices (or their interaction) were consistently associated with self-reported suicide ideation after accounting for SUI. However, SUI was consistently associated with suicide ideation and was less influenced by under-reporting. In acutely ill psychiatric patients, SUI may be the most robust indicator of current suicide ideation.

