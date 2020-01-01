|
Citation
O'Hara MA. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Pediatrics, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32212155
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Although child abuse is associated with peer victimization in adolescence, few studies have assessed if maltreated children experiencing only neglect are at increased risk as well. The purpose of this study is to assess the risk of peer victimization for maltreated youth who have been physically abused versus neglected to guide targeted bully prevention efforts in schools.
Language: en
Keywords
|
LONGSCAN; bullying; child neglect; peer victimization; physical abuse