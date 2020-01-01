|
Lusic Kalcina L, Pavlinac Dodig I, Pecotic R, Valic M, Dogas Z. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2020; 12: 183-195.
Department of Neuroscience, Split Sleep Medicine Center, University of Split School of Medicine, Split, Croatia.
32210650
PURPOSE: Determinants of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are hypoxemia and hypercapnia, as well as (micro) arousals from sleep, resulting in chronic sleep fragmentation, sleep deprivation, and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS). All of the above-mentioned factors might contribute to psychomotor impairment seen in OSA patients. Additionally, this study aimed to assess the contribution of BMI, age, EDS assessed with Epworth sleepiness scale (ESS), and severity of OSA assessed with apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) to the reaction time on chronometric tests in OSA patients and controls. It is hypothesized that moderate and severe OSA have adverse effects on reaction time of perception to visual stimulus, of solving simple arithmetic operations, and of psychomotor limbs coordination assessed by chronometric psychodiagnostic test battery.
daytime sleepiness; obstructive sleep apnea syndrome; overnight polysomnography; psychodiagnostic test; psychomotor performance