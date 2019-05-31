|
Orsolini L, Latini R, Pompili M, Serafini G, Volpe U, Vellante F, Fornaro M, Valchera A, Tomasetti C, Fraticelli S, Alessandrini M, La Rovere R, Trotta S, Martinotti G, Di Giannantonio M, De Berardis D. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; 17(3): 207-221.
Department of Mental Health, National Health Service, Psychiatric Service of Diagnosis and Treatment, Hospital "G. Mazzini", ASL 4, Teramo, Italy.
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
32209966
OBJECTIVE: Amongst psychiatric disorders, major depressive disorder (MDD) is the most prevalent, by affecting approximately 15-17% of the population and showing a high suicide risk rate equivalent to around 15%. The present comprehensive overview aims at evaluating main research studies in the field of MDD at suicide risk, by proposing as well as a schematic suicide risk stratification and useful flow-chart for planning suicide preventive and therapeutic interventions for clinicians.
Language: en
Depression; Major depressive disorder; Suicidal risk; Suicide