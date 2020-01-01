Abstract

Suicide is a critical and growing problem in the United States. This major health challenge results in tragic early loss of life, devastates families, disrupts communities, and affects all of us. One recent study (Cerel et al., 2016) estimated that 48 percent of the population has known at least one person who has died by suicide in their lifetime. Social workers have multiple pivotal roles to play in suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that nearly 45,000 individuals died by suicide in 2016 (Stone et al., 2018). During 2017 suicide was the second leading cause of death for individuals ages 10 to 34 and the 10th leading cause of death...



