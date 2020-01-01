|
Citation
Scheyett A. Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Social Work, University of Georgia, 279 Williams Street, Athens, GA 30602.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Association of Social Workers)
DOI
PMID
32211807
Abstract
Suicide is a critical and growing problem in the United States. This major health challenge results in tragic early loss of life, devastates families, disrupts communities, and affects all of us. One recent study (Cerel et al., 2016) estimated that 48 percent of the population has known at least one person who has died by suicide in their lifetime. Social workers have multiple pivotal roles to play in suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention.
