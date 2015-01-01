Abstract

Objectives: Within the pan London Major Trauma System many patients with minor or non-life threatening traumatic brain injury (TBI) remain at their local hospital and are not transferred to a major trauma centre (MTC). Our aim was to identify factors that influence the decision to transfer patients with TBI to a neurosurgical centre.Methods: This is a single centre prospective cohort study of all patients with TBI referred to our neurosurgery unit from regional acute hospitals over a 4-month period (Sept 2016-Jan 2017). Our primary outcome was transferred to a neurosurgical centre. We identified the following factors that may predict decision to transfer: patient demographics, transfer distance, antithrombotic therapy and severity of TBI based on initial Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) and Marshall CT score. A multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed.Results: A total of 339 patients were referred from regional hospitals with TBI and of these, 53 (15.6%) were transferred to our hospital. The mean age of patients referred was 70.6 years, 62.5% were men and 43% on antithrombotic drugs. Eighty-six percent of patients had mild TBI (GCS 13-15) on initial assessment and 79% had a Marshall CT score of 2. The adjusted analysis revealed only higher age, higher Marshall Score, the presence of chronic subdural haematoma (CSDH), the presence of contusion(s) and fracture(s) predicted transfer (p<.05). Subgroup analysis consistently showed a higher Marshall score predicted transfer (p<.05).Conclusions: In our cohort higher Marshall score consistently predicted transfer to our neurosurgical centre. Presenting GCS, transfer distance and antithrombotic therapy did not influence decision to transfer.

Language: en