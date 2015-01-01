Abstract

Objectives: Bupropion is an antidepressant that is commonly known to cause seizures in overdose. Because of concern for delayed onset of seizures, patients are frequently observed for prolonged periods after overdose. The primary objective is to evaluate the incidence and clinical parameters associated with late seizures following bupropion overdose.Methods: This retrospective study of acute bupropion overdose who presented to 26 different hospitals in California and Arizona during an 8 year time period.Results: 437 patients were identified. Tachycardia and altered mental status were common. A total of 122 (27.9%) patients had seizures following their overdose. Only eight patients (1.8%) had a seizure more than 8 h after hospital arrival. None of these patients were asymptomatic on arrival. Among patients with tachycardia on arrival, the odds of having a seizure was 6.7 (95% CI 3.7-10.9); the odds of a seizure more than 8 h after arrival was 5.24 (95% CI 1.2-23.5). Similarly, altered mental status on arrival was significantly associated with the risk of a seizure; OR 3.93 (95% CI 2.21-7.0).Conclusion: Seizures are relatively common, and are associated with antecedent tachycardia or altered mental status.

