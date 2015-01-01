Abstract

Background: Social isolation and inactivity are highly problematic long-term consequences of Traumatic Brain Injury. They are rarely addressed by rehabilitation programmes, which focus on early phases of recovery. Day centres, or "drop-in" peer support groups, have emerged as an informal solution to social rehabilitation needs. However, there is a lack of knowledge regarding the therapeutic ingredients of these services.Methods: Twelve survivors of Traumatic Brain Injury that attended a social rehabilitation service (Head Forward Centre, UK; HFC), were interviewed to explore the meanings attached to the service and its activities. Thematic analysis was used to describe emerging themes and build a model of social rehabilitation.Results: Four therapeutic functions were attached to HFC: (a) HFC as a safe and predictable milieu; (b) HFC as a space where identity can be reconstructed; (c) HFC as a place where survivors can remain cognitive and socially active; (d) HFC as a network of continuous support.Conclusion: A model of long-term social rehabilitation should consider both psychological and practical/functional ingredients. Such a model can help informal rehabilitation services reflect upon their goals and activities, as well as articulate therapeutic actions along the rehabilitation path. The conceptualization of these four therapeutic ingredients in holistic rehabilitation models is described, and contrasted with its use in long-term social rehabilitation.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONSocial isolation and inactivity are important problems in the long-term rehabilitation of people with TBI. Both problems can be addressed by social rehabilitation services (day centres and peer support groups).Participation in social rehabilitation can promote a sense of normality and belongingness, which contribute to the long-term process of identity reconstruction.Social rehabilitation can help maintaining people with TBI cognitive and socially active, as well as developing a network of continuous support.

Language: en