|
Citation
|
Topley D, McConnell K, Kerr C. Disabil. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen's University Belfast, Belfast, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32212976
|
Abstract
|
Purpose: Identify the types and dosage of vestibular stimulation interventions in persons with cerebral palsy (CP), and establish the efficacy of these interventions on balance and function.Materials and Methods: This systematic review followed Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Protocols to search for studies evaluating vestibular stimulation interventions in persons with CP. Information sources included MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, clinicaltrials.gov and the World Health Organisation registry.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Vestibular stimulation; balance; cerebral palsy; function; rehabilitation