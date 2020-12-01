|
Citation
Adhikari B, Bhandari PM, Neupane D, Mishra SR. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Nepal Development Society, Bhratpur-10, Nepal.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32213220
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to explore the mortality pattern due to Gorkha earthquakes in 2015 and review the response and recovery efforts immediately following the earthquakes.
Language: en
Keywords
Nepal; earthquakes; mortality; population; preparedness; vulnerability