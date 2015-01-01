|
Citation
|
Caamaño-Isorna F, Adkins A, Aliev F, Moure-Rodríguez L, Dick DM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e2159.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA 23284, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32213910
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: we aimed to determine the risk factors and associated population attributable fractions (PAFs) for the age of onset of alcohol use and also to identify protective factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
age of onset; alcohol drinking in college; cohort; risk factors