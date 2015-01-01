SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Steele NM, Rodgers B, Fogarty GJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e2151.

Affiliation

Division of Research and Innovation, University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, QLD 4350, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17062151

PMID

32213864

Abstract

There have been very few theoretical models published to understand the relationship between workplace bullying and different outcome variables. Applying the Job Demands Control (JDC) model, this study analyzed workplace bullying alongside 'traditional' job stressors of role overload and low job control to determine the relative associations of each with mental health and wellbeing. These relative associations have not been well documented. Data were obtained from an organizational climate questionnaire administered to 21 Australian Defence Force units (n = 3193).

RESULTS indicated that the correlations between bullying and psychological distress (r = 0.39), job satisfaction (r = -0.28), and affective commitment (r = -0.22) were all significant and for some outcomes greater than those involving the traditional job stressors. Furthermore, for each of these three outcomes, bullying contributed incremental variance after controlling for other job demands. These results support earlier claims that workplace bullying requires the same attention given to traditional work stressors. The JDC model provides a strong theoretical base to investigate workplace bullying. Testing against other stressors allows for consideration of the broader context of workplace bullying when managing the workforce.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying; commitment; military; mobbing; psychological distress; satisfaction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print