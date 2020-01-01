Abstract

In this qualitative study, we explored the role that social activism and #MeToo and other large scale antiviolence activist movements may play in sexual assault survivors' healing process and how they navigate and make sense of their sexual assault experience. We interviewed 16 adult sexual assault survivors (13 women, 2 genderqueer/nonconforming individuals, and 1 identifying as a man and genderqueer) who were engaged in anti-sexual assault activism and analyzed their data using thematic analysis. Participants were predominately White and highly educated. We found that activism helped participants find their voice and regain their power. They described a process of moving from silence and shame around their sexual assault to freedom and empowerment. Their involvement in activism and/or connection to larger scale antiviolence activist movements (a) helped increase their understanding of themselves and their sexual assault experience, (b) served as a useful coping mechanism, (c) improved their self-confidence and relationships, (d) allowed them to stand up and speak out against attitudes and behaviors that foster rape culture, (e) provided support, validation, and connection to others, and (f) provided a source of meaning and fulfillment in their lives. Helping other survivors through their activist work also contributed to participants' healing process. Participants also described challenges associated with anti-sexual assault activism and #MeToo and related movements. These included being triggered, being inundated with media coverage and public narratives about sexual assault, burning out, and feeling disillusioned and frustrated. Finally, participants noted the importance of mainstream movements in increasing awareness. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

