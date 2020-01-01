Abstract

Loss is a commonly experienced traumatic event among children. Although the experience of loss can potentially lead to posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), little is known about PTSS levels after traumatic loss versus other traumatic events. We investigated data from a randomized controlled trial (RCT) on trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT) versus a waitlist condition for children with PTSS. In a secondary analysis, we compared participants who reported traumatic loss as their index event (n = 23) to those who reported the two most frequently reported index events in the RCT: sexual abuse (SA; n = 59) and physical violence (PV; n = 55). The index event was rated according to the participants' most distressing traumatic event reported on the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for Children and Adolescents. Participants who experienced traumatic loss reported fewer PTSS and better general functioning than those who reported SA. A subgroup RCT (n = 19) revealed TF-CBT to be highly effective in reducing PTSS in cases of traumatic loss, d = 1.69. The effect sizes for PTSS indicated that all three trauma groups benefited from TF-CBT. In the waitlist group, PTSS symptoms improved for SA and PV, ds = 0.76 and 0.98, respectively, but not for traumatic loss, d = 0.23. These findings suggest that TF-CBT is a feasible and promising treatment for children who experience PTSS after traumatic loss. The results are limited by the post hoc quality of the analyses and lack of a measure of grief in the RCT.



