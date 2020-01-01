Abstract

Previous research has consistently found that traumas of an interpersonal nature are associated with elevated levels of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). In the current study, we examined whether feelings of injustice related to sustained physical trauma mediate the association between the interpersonal nature of a traumatic injury and two outcomes: PTSS and depressive symptoms. The sample consisted of 176 patients admitted to a Level 1 trauma center for traumatic injuries. Participants completed measures of PTSS, depressive symptoms, and injury-related injustice perception at baseline and again at 3- and 6-month postinjury follow-ups. The results revealed that, compared to noninterpersonal injuries, interpersonal injuries were related to significantly higher levels of perceived injustice, PTSS, and depressive symptoms at all three assessment points, except for PTSS at baseline, ds = 0.47-1.23. These associations remained significant after accounting for injury severity. It is important to note that higher levels of perceived injustice 3-month postinjury follow-up mediated the association between the interpersonal nature of the trauma and higher levels of PTSS and depressive symptoms at 6 months postinjury. Our results suggest injustice may be an important factor that helps explain why interpersonal traumas are associated with poorer mental health outcomes than noninterpersonal traumas. Additionally, the current study provides some of the first prospective analyses of injustice perception and trauma outcomes.



Language: en