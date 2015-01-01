|
Citation
|
Oh B, Yun JY, Yeo EC, Kim DH, Kim J, Cho BJ. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of New Frontier Research, Hallym University College of Medicine, Chuncheon, Republic of Korea.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32213803
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicidal ideation (SI) precedes actual suicidal event. Thus, it is important for the prevention of suicide to screen the individuals with SI. This study aimed to identify the factors associated with SI and to build prediction models in Korean adults using machine learning methods.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Artificial intelligence; Machine learning; Risk factor; Suicidal ideation