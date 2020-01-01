|
Citation
Labarda CE, Jopson QDQ, Hui VK, Chan CS. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, The University of Hong Kong.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
32212778
Abstract
Displacement from one's home after a natural disaster results not only in physical separation from significant others but also in profound disruptions of psychological and social resources such as community support and sense of belonging. Frequent displacement can exacerbate health and mental health problems brought by the disaster, especially among lower-income families in resource-scarce regions.
