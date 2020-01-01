Abstract

Displacement from one's home after a natural disaster results not only in physical separation from significant others but also in profound disruptions of psychological and social resources such as community support and sense of belonging. Frequent displacement can exacerbate health and mental health problems brought by the disaster, especially among lower-income families in resource-scarce regions.



OBJECTIVE: The present study examined the association among frequency of displacement after the disaster, health status, and psychological adjustments among survivors four years after the 2013 Super Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.



METHOD: The study surveyed 345 typhoon survivors using randomized cluster samples in 13 towns in Eastern Philippines and assessed their physical and mental health status.



RESULT: Path analysis revealed that, after controlling for age, gender, and traumatic exposure severity, frequency of displacement was a significant predictor for subjective health ratings and stress but not for posttraumatic stress symptoms, depression, and anxiety.



CONCLUSION: These findings underscore the detrimental impact of long-term displacement on health outcomes following a disaster, especially in countries where public health resources are largely unavailable. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

