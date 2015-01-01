|
Limon VM, Lee M, Gonzalez B, Choh AC, Czerwinski SA. Qual. Life Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences, School of Public Health, The University of Texas Health Science Center At Houston, Brownsville, TX, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32215841
PURPOSE: Results examining associations between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and depression, as well as on quality of life (QoL), are inconsistent. We aimed to determine whether individuals with MetS had decreased mental health-related QoL (MH-QoL) and higher frequency of depressive symptoms.
Depressive symptoms; Mental health; Metabolic syndrome; Quality of life