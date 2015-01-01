|
McCloy K, Duce B, Swarnkar V, Hukins C, Abeyratne U. Sleep Breath. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32215832
PURPOSE: Cognitive decline (CD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are often comorbid. Some modifiable risk factors (RF) for CD are also associated with OSA. Diagnostic polysomnography (PSG) measures these RF and may identify at risk patients prior to the onset of CD. We aim to determine whether there are severe RF associated with established CD and an increasing severity of OSA that could identify patients at risk for CD for medical intervention.
Cognitive decline; Obstructive sleep apnea; Oxygen desaturation; Risk factor; Sleep fragmentation