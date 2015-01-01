SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zatti C, Guimarães LSP, Soibelman M, Semensato MR, Bastos AG, Calegaro VC, Freitas LHM. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil .

(Copyright © 2020, Associação de Psiquiatria do Rio Grande do Sul)

10.1590/2237-6089-2018-0112

32215540

OBJECTIVE: To analyze associations between attempted suicide and childhood trauma.

METHODS: A seven month comparative case-control study (28 subjects - patients with suicide attempt; 56 controls - patients without suicide attempt). The following instruments were used: Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI), and Medical Outcomes Study (MOS).

RESULTS: The group with suicide attempt had significantly higher scores for some variables: emotional abuse (p < 0.001), physical abuse (p < 0.001), emotional neglect (p < 0.001), and physical neglect (p < 0.001).

CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that variables related to previous trauma may influence future suicide attempts. The adoption of preventive and therapeutic actions related to mistreatments during child development is a crucial factor in reduction of suicide risk.


