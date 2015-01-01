Abstract

Outdoor adventure education programs often feature common elements, such as backcountry settings, small group sizes, and different levels of challenges. A mandatory outdoor experience program (MOEP), offered at a Canadian university for nearly 50 years, involved a three- to four-day wilderness canoe excursion. Research related to outdoor orientation programs offered at universities has identified a number of positive outcomes related to personal growth, sense of belonging, and improved academic performance. However, little is known about longer-term impacts, and how alumni perceive the experience years later. The purpose of this study was to address this gap by providing insight into alumnis' perspectives of the importance of their participation in a MOEP. This mixed methods study comprised data collection using an online self-report questionnaire with a combination of closed- and open-ended questions to explore the importance of the MOEP as a student, and in life after graduation. Data analysis involved: (1) two thematic analyses of the reasons for importance of the MOEP; and (2) two regression analyses using visual analogue scales of MOEP importance. There were 167 respondents, and the majority provided positive reflections of the importance of their experiences that occurred from 1969 to 2016. Group bonding, learning, lifestyle, nature, challenge, memories, enjoyment, leadership, growth, confidence, and career were identified as themes in participant responses. Logistic regression analysis revealed group bonding (p = 0.003) to be significantly important during life as a student, while being francophone (p = 0.033) and lifestyle (p = 0.000) were significantly important in life after graduation.

Language: en