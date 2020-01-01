Abstract

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed a three-digit hotline number for suicide prevention. Callers dialing 988 would be connected to mental health experts with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of crisis prevention centers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates have increased 33% since 1999, with some states reporting increases as high as 58%. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 years and the fourth leading cause for those ages 35 to 54. The FCC proposal, now open for public comment, calls for carriers to implement the 988 system within 18 months. Until then, the Lifeline network can be reached at (800) 273-TALK (8255) or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.



