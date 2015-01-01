|
Citation
Prasad SS. Am. J. Nurs. 2020; 120(4): 13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Nurses Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32218025
Abstract
It was a pleasure reading “When ‘Love’ = Death” (What I'm Reading, October 2019), in which Theresa Brown reviews Rachel Louise Snyder's book No Visible Bruises: What We Don't Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us (Bloomsbury Publishing, 2019). Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious preventable public health problem that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), affects one in four women during their lifetime.1 The CDC also reports that 41% of female IPV survivors experience some form of physical injury, and that nearly half of female homicide victims are killed by a current or former intimate partner.1 IPV has a negative impact on women's physical and mental health and puts them at risk for engaging in health risk behaviors.1
