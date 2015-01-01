|
Citation
|
Milaney K, Williams N, Lockerbie SL, Dutton DJ, Hyshka E. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e397.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Public Health at the University of Alberta, 3-300 Edmonton Clinic Health Academy, 11405 - 87 Ave, Edmonton, AB, T6G 1C9, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32216770
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study is to highlight the experiences of women who are often hidden in what we know and understand about homelessness, and to make policy and practice recommendations for women-centred services including adaptations to current housing interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Addiction; Homelessness; Mental health; Trauma-informed care; Women