Citation
Stewart SK, Tenenbaum O, Higgins C, Masouros S, Ramasamy A. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
The Royal British Legion Centre for Blast Injury Studies, Imperial College London, London, UK.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32217686
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Fractures have been a common denominator of the injury patterns observed over the past century of warfare. The fractures typified by the blast and ballistic injuries of war lead to high rates of bone loss, soft tissue injury and infection, greatly increasing the likelihood of non-union. Despite this, no reliable treatment strategy for non-union exists. This literature review aims to explore the rates of non-union across a century of conflict, in order to determine whether our ability to heal the fractures of war has improved.
Keywords
adult orthopaedics; limb reconstruction; orthopaedic & trauma surgery; trauma management