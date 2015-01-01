CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Cyders MA. Brain Sci. 2020; 10(4): e192.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN, 46202, USA.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32218177
Abstract
Impulsivity has been widely implicated in many maladaptive risk-taking and clinical disorders associated with such behaviors [1,2], and may be the most frequently noted criteria in the Diagnostic Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders [3] across a wide variety of disorder classes [4] [...].
Language: en