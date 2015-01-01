SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brailovskaia J, Teismann T, Margraf J. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy, Mental Health Research and Treatment Center, Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Bochum, Germany.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/cyber.2019.0563

PMID

32216638

Abstract

Suicide-related outcomes increased among young adults in the last decade. Excessive use of social media was hypothesized to contribute to this development. This longitudinal study aimed to investigate whether Facebook Addiction Disorder (FAD) predicts suicide-related outcomes, and whether Positive Mental Health (PMH) buffers this effect. Data of 209 German Facebook users [Mage(SDage) = 23.01 (4.45)] were assessed at two measurement time points over a 1-year period (first measurement = T1 and second measurement = T2) through online surveys. FAD was measured with the Bergen Facebook Addiction Scale, PMH was assessed with the PMH-Scale, and suicide-related outcomes were measured with the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised. The significant positive association between FAD (T1) and suicide-related outcomes (T2) was significantly negatively mediated by PMH (T1). These results demonstrate that addictive Facebook use may enhance the risk of suicide-related outcomes. However, PMH contributes to the reduction of this risk. Therefore, addictive Facebook use and PMH should be taken into account when assessing individuals for suicide of risk.


Language: en

Keywords

Facebook Addiction Disorder (FAD); Positive Mental Health (PMH) suicide-related outcomes; longitudinal study

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print