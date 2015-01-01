SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Marlière C, De Greef J, Gohy S, Hoton D, Wallemacq P, Jacquet LM, Belkhir L. Eur. Respir. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Louvain centre for Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology (LTAP), Institut de recherche expérimentale et clinique (IREC), UCLouvain, Brussels, Belgium.

(Copyright © 2020, European Respiratory Society)

10.1183/13993003.00077-2020

32217651

Numerous cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, associated lung injury (EVALI) have recently prompted an investigation of the outbreak in the US [1]. Only two non-fatal cases have been reported so far in Europe: one case of hypersensitivity pneumonia in the UK after the use of flavoured e-cigarette liquid by a young adolescent [2], and one US imported case recently described in Spain [3]. To our knowledge, this is the first report of a fatal EVALI case in Europe.


