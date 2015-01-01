|
Lee KH, Hyun SS, Park H, Kim K. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(7): e2187.
Korean Standards Association, 5, Teheran-ro 69-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 04763, Korea.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32218262
A comprehensive review of the literature on service creativity revealed the necessity to expand the line of creativity-based research in the service-driven industry. It also called for the creation of a survey instrument that entails high-quality interpersonal relationships, psychological safety, and learning from failures, by including two creativity-related constructs, namely, creative self-efficacy and employees' creative work involvement to the model. The current study aimed; (a) to assess the validity and reliability of measurement models; and (b) to empirically examine the integrated proposed model consisting of salient constructs. A convenience sample of 341 airline employees responded to a self-report questionnaire that was developed using the steps of researchers' in a comprehensive literature review and refined based on the feedback provided by a panel of five professionals who had worked in airline firms. The resultant data were subjected to exploratory factor analysis (EFA), confirmatory factor analysis (CFA), second-order CFA, and structural equation modeling (SEM) using version 23.0 of AMOS. The results showed that high-quality interpersonal relationships positively influenced psychological safety, which in turn, positively influenced learning from failures and creative self-efficacy. Further, learnings from failures positively influenced creative self-efficacy but not employees' creative work involvement. Finally, both psychological safety and creative self-efficacy positively influenced employees' creative work involvement. These findings have significant implications for human resource management practices that aim to promote the creative involvement of airline employees.
creative self-efficacy; creative work involvement; high-quality interpersonal relationships; learning from failures; psychological safety