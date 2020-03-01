|
Tannahill HS, Livingston WS, Fargo JD, Brignone E, Gundlapalli AV, Blais RK. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 268: 215-220.
Department of Psychology, Utah State University, 2800 Old Main Hill, Logan, UT 84321, United States; Informatics, Decision Enhancement, and Analytic Sciences Center, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, 500 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84148, United States.
32217254
BACKGROUND: Military sexual trauma (MST) is associated with increased risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression diagnoses, as well as suicidal ideation/behavior (SI/B). Little is known about the differential effect of gender on the association of MST and the aforementioned mental health outcomes. As females are the fastest growing subpopulation of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), it is imperative to assess possible between-gender differences in the association of MST with PTSD, depression, and SI/B.
Depression; Gender; Military sexual trauma; PTSD; Suicide; Veterans