Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stressful life events are a risk factor for suicidal ideation and behaviour, but the strength and nature of this association is unclear. This review examined the prospective relationship between stressful life events and subsequent suicidal ideation and behaviours.



METHODS: Five databases were searched from inception to April 2019. Eligible studies included observational, quantitative longitudinal cohort studies with adult or adolescent samples. A random-effects meta-analysis model was used to examine the prospective relationship between stressful life events and subsequent suicidal ideation and behaviours. Sub-group analyses examined moderating factors.



RESULTS: Eight studies were identified in the systematic review, and seven studies comprising 2,639 participants were included in the meta-analysis. Six studies investigated suicidal ideation and one investigated suicidal behaviours. Stressful life events were associated with a 37% higher odds of subsequently reported suicidal ideation and behaviours combined (Odds Ratio (OR): 1.37, 95% CI: 1.10 to 1.70), and a 45% increased risk for suicidal ideation (OR: 1.45, 95% CI: 1.20 to 1.75). This association was stronger in males, young adults, and studies with shorter term follow-up. LIMITATIONS: The analyses indicated statistical heterogeneity was high (I2 = 76. 48, 95% CI: 55.0 to 87.7%) and there was evidence of publication bias.



CONCLUSIONS: Stressful life events were shown to increase the risk of subsequently reported suicidal ideation and behaviours. These findings suggest that the experience of stressful life events should be incorporated into clinical suicide risk assessments and suicide interventions could include a component on developing resilience and adaptive coping to stressful life events.



