The current study aimed to categorize fall risk appraisal and quantify discrepancies between perceived fall risk measured subjectively using the short Fall Efficacy Scale-International and physiological fall risk measured objectively using the portable BTrackS™ Assess Balance System. One hundred two community-dwelling older adults were evaluated in this cross-sectional study. Approximately 40% of participants had maladaptive fall risk appraisals, which were either irrational (high perceived risk despite low physiological fall risk) or incongruent (low perceived risk but high physiological fall risk). The remaining 60% of participants had adaptive fall risk appraisals, which were either rational (low perceived risk aligned with low physiological fall risk) or congruent (high perceived risk aligned with high physiological fall risk). Among participants with rational, congruent, irrational, and incongruent appraisals, 21.7%, 66.7%, 28%, and 18.8%, respectively, reported having a history of falls (p < 0.01). Using technology to identify discrepancies in perceived and physiological fall risks can potentially increase the success of fall risk screening and guide fall interventions to target perceived or physiological components of balance. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 46(4), 41-47.].



