Citation
Starr NE, Matthay ZA, Fields AT, Nunez-Garcia B, Callcut RA, Cohen MJ, Kornblith LZ. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Surgery, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and the University of California, San Francisco.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32218020
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Platelet behavior in trauma-induced coagulopathy is poorly understood. Injured patients have impaired platelet aggregation ('dysfunction') in ex vivo agonist-stimulated platelet aggregometry (PA). However, PA assumes platelets are inactivated prior to ex vivo stimulated aggregation, which may be altered by injury. We hypothesized that following trauma, platelet aggregation (AUC) is decreased regardless of injury burden, but that 1) minor injury is associated with an increased baseline electrical impedance, characteristic of a 'functional' platelet phenotype (platelets that activate in response to injury), and that 2) severe injury is not associated with an increased baseline electrical impedance, characteristic of a 'dysfunctional' phenotype (platelets that do not activate well in response to injury) compared to healthy controls.
Language: en