Abstract

The condition of periodic psychosis of adolescence based on the clinical features of recurrent depressive symptoms, sub-stupor, and psychotic symptoms whose features return to a normal state within 2 weeks with no residual symptoms has been often seen during adolescence. However, international recognition of periodic psychosis of adolescence is low and the condition is not recognized as an independent disease in ICD-10 or DSM-5. We presented a case report of a depressive episode central to periodic psychosis of adolescence in a 16-year old female. The symptoms presented in the case correspond to the DSM-5 classification of premenstrual dysphoric disorder. However, a diagnosis of periodic psychosis of adolescence was made due to the presence of clinical features of victim mentality, increased irritability, suicidal ideations, and changes in consciousness over short periods of time and sub-stupor. This report was focused on the medical treatment of the episode of periodic psychosis of adolescence with the aim of verifying its current significance.

